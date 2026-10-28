Atlas Copco Gas And Process Expands Manufacturing Footprint With Investment In Voorheesville, New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 26, 2026, Atlas Copco Comptec, part of the Gas and Process division within Atlas Copco Group, inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility in Voorheesville, New York. The 63,000-square-foot addition will help the company meet the needs of current and future projects that involve producing large integrally geared centrifugal compressors.

Atlas Copco Comptec LLC has operated in upstate New York since 1980. At its 45-acre site, the company engineers, manufactures, and services compressors for industries including hydrocarbon processing, liquefied natural gas, carbon capture and industrial gases. To support growth in these dynamic markets, the expansion is designed to handle significantly larger turbomachinery. New features include multiple cranes and hoists for greater lifting capacity, improved testing infrastructure and expanded logistics and warehousing capabilities. In addition to a larger space and advanced tools, the facility's workforce is expected to grow to approximately 340 employees.

“This expansion is built with the future in mind,” says Tony Sardella, General Manager, Atlas Copco Comptec.“Scaling up allows us to build larger, more advanced products and meet the demand for our customers across key industries. I also want to thank our employees for their dedication throughout this journey. Their passion for quality, innovation and customer success made this growth possible, and they will remain the foundation of our success as we grow and evolve.”

The addition gives Atlas Copco Comptec a future-focused space to complete the entire engineer-to-order process – from design to delivery – in the United States. Products made at the site will serve industries including hydrocarbon processing, liquefied natural gas, carbon capture and storage, industrial heat pumps, industrial gases, and other industries driving decarbonization.

Guests at the inauguration from Atlas Copco Group included Philippe Ernens, Business Area President, Compressor Technique, and Robert Radimeczky, Division President, Gas and Process. Both spoke about the wider impact of the expansion. Employees and customers of Atlas Copco Comptec toured the new space and learned about the capabilities it adds. The space is fully operational and already in use. The investment strengthens Atlas Copco Comptec's ability to deliver the innovative, reliable equipment it has been known for over more than four decades.

The Voorheesville site is part of Atlas Copco Group in the United States. Across the country, Atlas Copco Group operates more than 160 locations, including 26 production, remanufacturing or distribution facilities, and employs more than 7,500 people.

For more information please contact:

Paul Humphreys

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About Atlas Copco Gas and Process

At Atlas Copco Gas and Process, we help customers prepare for tomorrow by designing, building, and servicing centrifugal compressors, turboexpanders, as well as oil-free gas screw compressors. Our equipment is used in natural gas, chemical/ petrochemical, power generation, industrial gases, marine, and applications supporting industrial decarbonization. With our curiosity, ingenuity and experience we are committed to helping customers handle today's challenges while creating a more productive, sustainable future. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, we are a division within the Compressor Technique business area. We operate additional production centers in the United States, India, China and Korea.

About the Atlas Copco Group

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer technologies for air and gas compression, vacuum and abatement, automated assembly and quality control, mobile energy management and power generation as well as portable and industrial flow technologies. Across the United States, Atlas Copco Group operates more than 160 locations, including 26 production, remanufacturing, and distribution facilities, and employs more than 7,500 people.

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