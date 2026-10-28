DEADLINE ALERT For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY), Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), And Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., Papa John's International, Inc., and FuelCell Energy, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., Papa John's International, Inc., and FuelCell Energy, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS )



Class period: August 4, 2025 to July 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



The Hims & Hers Health, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (ii) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them”; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY )



Class period: December 29, 2025 to June 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Patel v. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



The Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (ii) as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (iii) there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )



Class period: August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky



The Papa John's International, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (ii) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; and (iii) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;”.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )



Class period: June 24, 2026 to September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The FuelCell Energy, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (ii) as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (iii) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (iv) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; and (v) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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