Kaleris Recognized In ABI Research's New Yard Management Systems Market Landscape Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report highlights Kaleris' enterprise scale, security innovation, and expanding role in supply chain execution

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global supply chain execution software company, today announced its inclusion as a leading specialist vendor in ABI Research's Yard Management Systems (YMSs): Market Landscape and Leading Vendors report. The report cites Kaleris' broad solution capabilities, strong presence in high-throughput environments, and continued innovation in yard security and logistics execution.

According to ABI Research, the YMS market is entering a period of rapid expansion, with revenue projected to grow from US$980 million in 2026 to US$4.9 billion by 2032, representing a 30.5% CAGR. Key drivers include rising cargo theft concerns, increased automation, and the evolution of artificial intelligence from analysis and reporting to real-time execution.

The report notes that specialist vendors are particularly well positioned to support organizations managing high volumes of freight and increasingly complex logistics networks. Kaleris was recognized for its ability to serve large manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and logistics providers with the scale, functionality, and deployment experience required across multi-site environments.

"The yard is a critical control point as it relates to security and productivity," said Kirk Knauff, CEO & President at Kaleris. "As companies face growing pressure to move freight faster while reducing risk, they're looking for technology that can connect yard execution capabilities across facilities, transportation networks, and distribution operations. This recognition reflects the inherent value of Kaleris' approach, which helps customers gain greater control, accountability and agility at key nodes and across key modes in their supply chains."

ABI Research also identified Kaleris' security-focused innovation as an important market differentiator. As cargo theft and fraud continue to increase, Kaleris provides capabilities designed to strengthen gate security and shipment verification. Its double-blind outbound verification process requires two independent validations of shipment details, such as seal and tractor numbers, before freight exits a facility. The workflow automatically flags mismatches and can be used alongside AI computer vision/OCR at the gate. It incorporates reefer temperature checks and empty-trailer verification, helping customers reduce risk while improving accountability.

“Kaleris has been and remains one of the most comprehensive and enterprise-capable yard management providers in the market, delivering extensive solution capabilities that support complex, high-throughput environments. As the industry increasingly prioritizes freight security, workflow automation, and centralized site orchestration, Kaleris is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift by connecting transportation visibility, yard execution, and site security,” said Ryan Wiggin, Research Director at ABI Research.

The firm also notes Kaleris' evolution beyond traditional yard management. Through its comprehensive supply chain execution portfolio, Kaleris connects critical nodes and modes across the cargo lifecycle, enabling operational workflow information to flow seamlessly from terminal, rail and transportation operations through to yards, distribution centers, and store networks.

For more information about Kaleris Yard Management solutions, visit

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