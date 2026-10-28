Insurtech America Announces 2026 Innovation Challenge Winners Following Record 150 Submissions

The 2026 Innovation Challenge winners: City Logical, Viewpoints, CargoShield, Hermeneus, IntroGraph, and Shuttlebee.

City Logical, Viewpoints, and Connecticut student innovators recognized for their solutions, while Shuttlebee advances to Startup World Cup 2026

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HARTFORD, Conn., October 28, 2026 - InsurTech America announced the winners of its 2026 Innovation Challenge, recognizing startups and student innovators developing solutions to address real-world challenges across the insurance industry.This year's competition received a record 150 submissions, with nine finalists selected across three award categories to compete for $30,000 in cash prizes. Finalists presented their solutions to a panel of judges, with winners recognized at the Innovation Challenge Showcase & Awards on October 27, 2026 at Nassau Financial Group in Hartford, as part of Hartford Innovation Week.The competition recognized innovations in property risk assessment, insurance litigation, and student-led ideas, while also introducing an opportunity for one startup to advance to the global Startup World Cup competition.“A record 150 submissions this year shows the growing momentum behind insurance innovation and the number of people working to solve real industry challenges,” said Stacey Brown, Founder and President of InsurTech America.“What stood out about this year's finalists is that AI showed up across nearly all of them, but no one was selling AI. They were using it to solve real business problems for the industry.”2026 INNOVATION CHALLENGE WINNERSFUTURE OF CUSTOMER PROTECTION AWARD | $10,000 | Sponsored by The HartfordWinner: City LogicalLed by CEO Jim McMahon, City Logical developed PropertySentinel, a platform that combines public and private property data to help identify potential risks that traditional underwriting sources may overlook. By consolidating municipal records, property complaints, and other data, the solution aims to give insurers additional insight into property conditions and support more informed risk assessment.BEST EMERGING PRODUCT/SERVICE | $10,000 | Sponsored by TravelersWinner: ViewpointsFounded by Leo Yeykelis, Viewpoints uses AI to simulate jury responses and help insurers evaluate potential litigation outcomes. By analyzing case information, evidence, and simulated juror perspectives, the platform provides additional insights to support claims professionals in evaluating settlement decisions and trial strategies.CT STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR SEED FUND AWARD | $10,000 in Total AwardsRecognizing promising insurance innovation ideas developed by students and recent graduates of Connecticut colleges and universities, the CT Student Entrepreneur Seed Fund awarded three student teams for their proposed solutions:First Place | $5,000 | CargoShield: Developed by University of Connecticut students Jeff Xu, Mingdi Luo, and Bingjie Liu, CargoShield is a proposed risk intelligence solution designed to help insurers and freight brokers assess cargo transportation risks before shipments begin. The concept aims to support more informed insurance pricing and risk management by evaluating shipment information and recommending safety measures.Second Place | $3,000 | Hermeneus: Developed by University of Saint Joseph students and alumni David Findley, Seamus Boots, Noah Grauer, Elyssa Steele, and Adrian Tran, Hermeneus is an AI-powered concept designed to transform scanned legacy insurance policies into structured, searchable data. The solution aims to help life insurance and annuity carriers access historical policy information more efficiently, supporting customer service and claims processes.Third Place | $2,000 | IntroGraph: Developed by University of Connecticut students Aditya Raj and Sachin Chahal, IntroGraph is a relationship-mapping concept designed to help startup founders identify potential investors, shared connections, and conflicts. The students are also exploring applications in insurance underwriting, where relationship data could provide additional insight into business risks and potential coverage gaps.SHUTTLEBEE ADVANCES TO STARTUP WORLD CUPNew for 2026, the Innovation Challenge served as an official qualifying event for the Startup World Cup, a global startup competition organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures.Shuttlebee was selected to represent InsurTech America at the Startup World Cup in San Francisco on November 6, 2026, where it will have the opportunity to compete for a $1 million investment prize.Co-founded by Kristina Fahl and Somil Jain, Shuttlebee connects families and schools with student transportation operators through a platform that integrates transportation management, safety oversight, and insurance considerations. By incorporating GPS tracking, telematics, and driver safety monitoring, the company is exploring ways to better align insurance pricing with driving behavior and make coverage more accessible for smaller transportation operators.BEYOND THE AWARDSThe 2026 Innovation Challenge also introduced a new Mentorship Program to extend support beyond the competition. Beginning November 9, the program will connect finalists and winners with experienced insurance and insurtech professionals through February 2027, helping participants advance their ideas and solutions.“The awards are a milestone, not the finish line,” Brown said.“Through mentorship and continued industry engagement, we want to help participants build relationships and grow their solutions.”Learn more about the Innovation Challenge at href="" rel="external nofollow" com/innovation-challeng.ABOUT THE INNOVATION CHALLENGE SPONSORSThe 2026 Innovation Challenge is sponsored by Travelers, The Hartford, Nassau Financial Group, Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services (CT IFS), and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), with participation from the Connecticut Insurance Department.ABOUT INSURTECH AMERICAInsurTech America brings together insurance carriers, insurtech companies, investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to accelerate meaningful innovation across the insurance ecosystem. Through events, regional communities, innovation programs and industry collaboration, the organization creates opportunities for people building the future of insurance to connect and turn ideas into action.

Myra Brown

InsurTech America

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InsurTech America Announces 2026 Innovation Challenge Winners Following Record 150 Submissions News Provided By InsurTech America October 28, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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