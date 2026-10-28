Red Frog Beach Advances Major Infrastructure And Sustainability Improvements

*Conceptual rendering illustrating the vision for Red Frog Beach's planned energy-infrastructure improvements. Final designs and locations will be refined as engineering and implementation plans advance.

*Conceptual rendering illustrating the vision for planned water and wastewater improvements. Final designs and locations will be refined as engineering and implementation plans advance.

SVF Panama builds on existing renewable-energy infrastructure with major solar, battery, water and wastewater improvements planned.

BOCAS DEL TORO, BOCAS DEL TORO, PANAMA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infrastructure is the foundation of every successful resort destination. At Red Frog Beach, continued investment in energy, water, and wastewater systems is strengthening the infrastructure serving the community today while preparing the destination for its next phase of growth.

Over the past two years, SVF Panama has worked to improve and modernize critical infrastructure at Red Frog Beach, with a focus on reliability, sustainability, environmental responsibility and long-term capacity.

Red Frog Beach currently has approximately 200 kW of existing installed solar panel capacity. Building on that foundation, SVF Panama is advancing plans to install an additional 1.2 MW of more efficient solar panels, bringing total installed solar panel capacity to approximately 1.4 MW, alongside approximately 2.4 MWh of planned battery energy storage capacity.

The expanded system is designed to support the future integration of renewable energy, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, while improving the resilience and long-term capacity of the destination's energy infrastructure.

As part of its ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts, SVF Panama is also introducing a more efficient generator designed to reduce diesel consumption and lower exhaust emissions. The generator will better accommodate periods of lower power demand while complementing the planned expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

In parallel, significant improvements to Red Frog Beach's water and wastewater systems are planned as part of the broader infrastructure modernization program. These improvements are intended to enhance reliability, efficiency, environmental performance and capacity as the destination continues to grow.

Together, the planned solar, battery, water and wastewater improvements, alongside ongoing upgrades to conventional energy infrastructure, represent an important next step in building a more sustainable and resilient infrastructure platform for Red Frog Beach.

“Red Frog Beach is an extraordinary destination with tremendous long-term potential. Our focus is on building reliable, sustainable infrastructure that serves the community today while preparing for the future. Expanding renewable energy and strengthening the destination's water and wastewater systems are important parts of that long-term commitment.” - Elio Palcios, SVF Panama

With this infrastructure foundation continuing to advance, Red Frog Beach is positioned for a broader new phase of growth and investment. Additional announcements regarding the destination's long-term development, strategic partnerships and new investment are expected in the coming weeks.

Development, Real Estate and Partnerships:

Justine Pasion Catalano

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Gianluca Alessandria

SVF Panama

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Red Frog Beach Advances Major Infrastructure and Sustainability Improvements News Provided By WebiMax October 28, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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