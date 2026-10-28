Too Lost Music Group Appoints Former Sony, Discovery, And WWE Executive James Rosenstock At Chief Financial Officer

Too Lost Music Group, a global music distribution and tech company serving independent artists and labels, has appointed James“Jay” Rosenstock as its new CFO.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Too Lost Music Group, a global music distribution and technology company serving independent artists and labels, has appointed James“Jay” Rosenstock as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment follows a strategic investment from TA Associates and GoldState Music earlier this year and the company's acquisition of Australia-based GYRO.Rosenstock will lead Too Lost's global finance organization and work with the executive team on capital allocation and acquisitions as the company expands its distribution, publishing, and catalog businesses worldwide.Rosenstock brings more than 25 years of experience in media and technology, including a long record in the music industry. As Head of Corporate Development at Sony Entertainment, he helped expand Sony Music through its combination with BMG and grew Sony/ATV Music Publishing through a series of catalog acquisitions. He has since served as CFO of three consumer technology companies: ezCater, Skillshare, and most recently, PlayOn Sports, which is backed by the global investment firm KKR.In each of those roles, Rosenstock guided venture capital and private equity-backed finance teams through periods of rapid growth. He built the financial planning, accounting, reporting, data analytics, and information security systems needed to support institutional investors.His international experience is also extensive. At Discovery Communications, Rosenstock served as Head of Corporate Development and helped oversee approximately $3 billion of international investment. He also served as President of VICELAND International and as Executive Vice President, International at WWE, where he ran the company's international business.“Jay has an extraordinary combination of financial discipline, operational experience, and deep familiarity with the global media and music industries,” said Too Lost Co-Founder & CEO Gregory Hirschhorn.“We've reached a point in Too Lost's growth where building world-class financial infrastructure is just as important as continuing to build world-class technology and services for our clients. Jay has helped some of the largest organizations in the world navigate growth, acquisitions, and major strategic transformations, and we're incredibly excited to help him lead Too Lost through this next chapter.”Rosenstock said the company's independent focus was a draw for him.“Too Lost has built a highly disruptive platform at the intersection of music, technology, and financial services, pairing independent music distribution with flexible capital for artists and labels,” said Rosenstock.“The scale the team has achieved while remaining focused on serving independent artists and labels is impressive. I'm excited to work with Gregory, Alex, and the broader leadership team to build the financial and operational foundation that will help us serve even more independent artists and labels around the world.”The appointment comes as Too Lost emphasizes transparency in music distribution. With AI-generated music increasing in volume and AI-enabled streaming fraud targeting digital streaming platforms (DSPs), distributors increasingly serve as gatekeepers for what reaches listeners. Too Lost's transparency initiative is built around that responsibility, and Rosenstock will oversee the company's finance function as it continues to grow globally.About Too Lost Music GroupToo Lost Music Group is a New York-headquartered global independent music company that provides artists, record labels, and music businesses with technology, infrastructure, capital, and international reach. Its services span distribution, publishing, rights management, catalog investment, marketing, and artist and label services. Across its portfolio, the company says it serves more than half a million artists and record labels, manages millions of recordings and compositions worldwide, and delivers roughly 10% of the world's newly released music each day. With more than 170 professionals across ten offices globally, TLMG aims to help independent creators and music companies scale while retaining control of their rights, ownership, and creative independence. More information is available at .

Ashley King

Digital Music News

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Too Lost Music Group Appoints Former Sony, Discovery, and WWE Executive James Rosenstock at Chief Financial Officer News Provided By Digital Music News October 28, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology



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