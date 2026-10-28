Kothamangalam Hospital Staff Suspended After Heart Patient Denied Treatment Over Rs 10! Read On

Kochi: The hospital administration suspended a staff member at Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital for delaying a patient's treatment. Asianet News broke this story first. Following the broadcast, former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja and others strongly criticized the incident. Reports alleged that the hospital delayed a heart patient's treatment for nearly 45 minutes just because he did not have a ten-rupee note. Karim, a Perumbavoor native, faced this terrible ordeal when he reached the hospital early morning after feeling unwell. The staff member shouted at him, saying they do not accept online payments and told him to visit a private hospital if it was an emergency. Following the Asianet News report, the hospital suspended the staff member.

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Karim felt severe chest discomfort while travelling. He reached the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital around 1:15 AM. Since he already had a heart valve replacement surgery, Karim expected immediate medical help. But the hospital staff refused to issue an OP ticket because he did not have Rs 10 in cash. She strictly demanded cash and rejected online payment. Karim requested her to issue the ticket while his bystander went out to arrange the cash, but she did not listen.

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The hospital staff even called the police, but the officers quickly understood the actual situation. Finally, after 45 minutes, the doctor learned about the issue and provided treatment. By then, the patient's BP crossed 280, and the doctor immediately referred him to Kalamassery Medical College. The hospital suspended the staff member pending an inquiry after the Asianet News report aired. Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent claimed that the staff misbehaved but the treatment was never delayed. Karim strongly rejected this claim. He pointed out that the hospital register itself shows the treatment time as 2:00 AM. He challenged the hospital authorities to release the CCTV footage to prove he arrived at 1:15 AM.