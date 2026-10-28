Trivandrum: Man Dies After Cigarette Matchstick Sparks House Fire! Read On

Trivandrum: A young man who was battling severe burn injuries after his house caught fire at Manvila in Trivandrum has passed away. Initial reports suggest that a burning matchstick, dropped accidentally while lighting a cigarette, started the massive fire. The deceased is 38-year-old Sujith, a resident of Pottur in Manvila.

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Sujith lived in a two-story house. He stayed on the top floor with his wife and daughter, while his mother and brother lived on the ground floor. The fire broke out today afternoon at around 2:15 PM. Police suspect the fire started from a matchstick used for lighting a cigarette.

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The top floor has only one exit leading downstairs. When the fire spread across the upper floor, Sujith found himself completely trapped. Reports say he ran into the bathroom and locked the door to save himself, but he got stuck inside. The Kazhakootam Fire Force rushed to the spot, put out the flames, and shifted Sujith to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, locals and authorities suspect some foul play in the incident. People are wondering how a small matchstick flame could completely burn down an entire floor. The police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway to find the exact cause.