MENAFN - GetNews)"A medical provider at Alpha Performance Health reviews biomarker and genomic testing results with a patient during a consultation for alternative medicine care in Salina, KS."Alpha Performance Health provides care from an alternative medicine practitioner in Salina, KS. Led by Dr. Margaret Ptacek, a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a doctorate in naturopathic medicine, the clinic uses genomic and biomarker testing to guide care for low energy, poor sleep, brain fog and joint pain, with regenerative, orthobiologic and StemWave options for patients across central Kansas.

SALINA, Kan. - October 28, 2026 - Alpha Performance Health provides care from an alternative medicine practitioner in Salina, KS, at its clinic on South Ohio Street. Led by Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, the clinic uses genomic and biomarker testing to guide care for patients dealing with low energy, poor sleep, brain fog, and joint pain. Services at the Salina location include regenerative therapies, orthobiologic care, and StemWave acoustic wave therapy. The clinic sees patients from across the area, including Lindsborg, McPherson, Abilene, and Ellsworth.

When Standard Answers Fall Short

Feeling worn out by midafternoon, waking up tired after a full night in bed or losing focus during the workday are complaints many adults learn to live with. The same is true for a stiff knee or a sore shoulder that never fully recovers. For farmers, tradespeople, office workers, and parents alike, these problems can wear down both work and home life.

Many patients have already seen a provider about these symptoms. Some are told their basic lab work looks normal. Others leave with a prescription that eases one symptom but does not explain why it started. That experience has pushed more people to look for a practitioner who will spend time on the full picture.

Interest in alternative medicine in Salina, KS, reflects a broader trend. Patients increasingly want care that combines conventional clinical training with natural and regenerative options, and they want to see the reasoning behind a plan before they commit to it.

How the Clinic's Approach Works

Care at Alpha Performance Health begins with information. The first visit covers the patient's health history, daily habits, symptoms, and goals. From there, the clinic may recommend advanced biomarker testing, which can look at markers tied to inflammation, nutrient levels, and other factors that affect energy, sleep, and recovery.

Genomic testing adds another layer. It can show how a person's genes may influence the way their body handles nutrients, stress, and inflammation. Ptacek uses those results together with lab work to decide which therapies make sense and which do not.

For joint pain and soft-tissue injuries, the clinic offers regenerative and orthobiologic options, as well as StemWave therapy, a non-invasive acoustic wave treatment used for joint and soft-tissue concerns.

Key features of the approach include:



Advanced biomarker and genomic testing to guide treatment decisions

Care plans built around each patient's results and goals

Non-surgical options for joint pain and soft-tissue injuries

StemWave acoustic wave therapy, a non-invasive option with no incisions

Natural and lifestyle-based strategies that may help support energy and sleep Follow-up visits to review progress and adjust the plan

Results vary from patient to patient, and the clinic reviews each person's history before recommending any treatment.

“Most people who come to see me have been told some version of 'everything looks fine,' and they know it isn't,” said Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, founder and medical director of Alpha Performance Health.“Testing gives us a starting point we can both see. Once a patient understands what their numbers are telling us, the plan makes more sense to them, and they're more likely to stick with it.”

Clinical Training With a Naturopathic Background

Ptacek's background allows her to work across both conventional and alternative medicine. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than 23 years of healthcare experience and holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine with a focus on genomics. She has also trained in orthobiologics, advanced musculoskeletal sonography, and ultrasound-guided joint injections.

That mix is part of what patients look for when they search for an alternative medicine practitioner in Salina, KS. They want someone who can read a lab panel, assess a joint, and also discuss nutrition, sleep, and recovery in practical terms.

The naturopathic and integrative clinic in Salin is open weekdays and gives residents of central Kansas access to this type of care without a long drive to a larger metro area. The clinic also operates a location in Spring Hill.

“Central Kansas is full of people who work hard and don't slow down easily,” Ptacek said.“They don't want to spend months guessing. My job is to listen, find out what's going on, and give them options that fit how they live and work.”

Scheduling a Consultation

The clinic is accepting new patients. The process starts with a consultation, during which the care team reviews the patient's history and concerns and discusses whether biomarker or genomic testing would be useful. Patients receive an explanation of their results and a plan that may include regenerative therapies, StemWave sessions, or natural approaches to energy and sleep.

Residents who want to meet with an alternative medicine practitioner in Salina, K can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone.

About Alpha Performance Health

Alpha Performance Health is a precision medicine clinic with locations in Salina and Spring Hill, Kansas. Led by founder and medical director Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, the practice specializes in genomic and biomarker testing, regenerative medicine, orthobiologic care, and StemWave acoustic wave therapy. Alpha Performance Health is committed to providing patients across central Kansas with non-surgical treatment options for fatigue, sleep concerns, joint pain, and soft-tissue injuries, guided by individual lab results.