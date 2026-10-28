SWID Perfumery To Open Second Custom Perfume Studio In Newark's Ironbound

MENAFN - GetNews)"SWID Perfumery's storefront at 953 Main Street in Paterson, New Jersey. The company will open its second location at 165 Ferry Street in Newark's Ironbound district in late November 2026."SWID Perfumery, which has blended more than 5,000 custom fragrances in Paterson, plans a late-November opening of its second studio at 165 Ferry Street in Newark's Ironbound.

NEWARK, NJ - October 28, 2026 - SWID Perfumery, a custom perfume studio based in Paterson, New Jersey, plans to open its second location at 165 Ferry Street in Newark's Ironbound district in late November 2026. The expansion follows the March 2026 opening of its Paterson studio, where staff have blended more than 5,000 custom fragrances, according to the company's sales records.

At SWID, customers work one-on-one with a trained blender to create a personal fragrance from a library of more than 300 fragrance oils. Customers smell a small tester before the full bottle is made, and each bottle can be engraved with a name or short phrase. A typical visit takes 20 to 30 minutes, including engraving. Walk-ins are welcome, with no appointment required for individual visits.

“When we opened in Paterson, we didn't know how many people would want to sit down and build a scent from scratch,” said Adam Swid, founder and owner of SWID Perfumery.“Seven months and more than 5,000 bottles later, we have our answer. Many of our customers already travel 25 miles or more to reach us, so a second studio in Newark brings the experience closer to a lot of them.”

The Newark studio will offer custom blending, bottle engraving and access to SWID's complete fragrance oil library, along with more space for private events than the Paterson location. Staff will serve customers in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic, and the company plans to hire locally for the new studio.

“We want Newark customers to get exactly what Paterson customers get: real time with a blender, a scent that is theirs, and their name on the bottle,” said Swid.“Being able to do that in Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic matters in a neighborhood like this one.”

SWID also hosts private perfume-making events for groups of up to 24 guests, including birthdays, bridal showers, couples' sessions, girls' nights and corporate gatherings. Since opening, the Paterson studio has hosted 12 couples' perfume-making dates along with many birthday celebrations. Private events are arranged in advance, and the larger Newark space is expected to accommodate more bookings.

The company's blenders were trained by a member of the founder's family with perfume-business experience in Syria and Dubai. In October 2026, SWID expanded its services with the introduction of the SWID Mobile Perfume Bar, bringing custom fragrance blending to weddings, private celebrations, corporate events and brand activations.

Inside SWID Perfumery's Paterson studio, where customers blend custom fragrances from more than 300 fragrance oils.

SWID Perfumery is a member of the Greater Paterson Chamber of Commerce. Its original studio at 953 Main Street in Paterson will remain open and can be reached at (203) 600-0000. Updates about the Newark opening will be posted at swidperfumery/newark.

About SWID Perfumery

Founded in 2026, SWID Perfumery is a New Jersey custom perfume studio offering made-to-order fragrances, personalized bottle engraving, private perfume-making events and a mobile perfume bar. Customers create personal scents with trained blenders using a library of more than 300 fragrance oils. Its first studio is located at 953 Main Street in Paterson, with a second location planned for 165 Ferry Street in Newark in late November 2026.

Learn more at swidperfumery.