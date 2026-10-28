Governorates Hold Solidarity Vigils With Families Of Karak Church Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Official and community groups across several governorates organized solidarity vigils on Wednesday to support the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on the church in Hmoud, Karak Governorate, reaffirming national cohesion in the face of terrorism and extremism.

In Irbid, the Chamber of Industry hosted a solidarity event where Chamber President Hani Abu Hassan expressed absolute rejection of the terrorist act, affirming the business sector's backing of King Abdullah II and national security forces.

Father Dionysius Haddad, pastor of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Irbid, condemned the targeting of places of worship, emphasizing that attacking innocent civilians violates both human and national values.

Former MP Jamil Nimri and Firas Abu Khait, Director of Irbid's Second Awqaf Department, called for bolstering community awareness and promoting tolerance to counter extremist rhetoric.

In Balqa Governorate, residents of Ira and Fuheis held a joint vigil at the Al-Madfa Roundabout in Ira to honor the victims and demonstrate interfaith solidarity. Speakers, including retired Lt. Gen. Abdul Aziz Al-Ziyadat and former MP Mohammad Al-Alwan, highlighted the historic bonds between Muslim and Christian Jordanians, stressing that extremism is alien to Jordan's social fabric.

In Russeifa and Azraq, local community leaders, civic groups, and municipal officials praised the security services for swiftly tracking down and arresting the terrorist cell responsible for the attack on Saint George Church in Hmoud. Municipal Committee Chairman Mohammad Al-Zaboun and former MP Faisal Al-A'war commended the professionalism and vigilance of the security forces in maintaining public safety and rule of law.

//Petra// AF