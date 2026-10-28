Zelensky Discusses Russian Attacks And Peace Efforts With Dutch King

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported the meeting in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“During my meeting with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, I spoke about the lives of our people under constant Russian attacks and our diplomatic efforts with partners to achieve peace. I thank His Majesty for his support and for the meeting,” the president wrote.

He described the Netherlands as one of Ukraine's closest and most reliable partners.

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“It is important to know that support for our people will continue,” Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on October 28.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine