Zelensky Discusses Russian Attacks And Peace Efforts With Dutch King
“During my meeting with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, I spoke about the lives of our people under constant Russian attacks and our diplomatic efforts with partners to achieve peace. I thank His Majesty for his support and for the meeting,” the president wrote.
He described the Netherlands as one of Ukraine's closest and most reliable partners.Read also: Ukraine and Netherlands begin work on air defense project
“It is important to know that support for our people will continue,” Zelensky added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on October 28.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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