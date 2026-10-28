Rosatom Builds Floating Nuclear Power Fleet

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has begun developing a fleet of floating nuclear power plants for domestic use, CEO Alexey Likhachev said Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Forum in Moscow.

Likhachev revealed that the corporation is implementing two projects, including "the creation of an energy fleet for the Russian Federation" and an agreement to build floating nuclear power plants for Indonesia. The first of four floating nuclear power units being built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg is at an advanced stage of readiness, he added.

Rosatom already operates the Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant in Pevek, Chukotka, which entered commercial service in May 2020 and supplies electricity and heat to the Arctic town.