Medvirtual Highlights Role-Specific Virtual Support For Independent Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through virtual professionals trained for specific healthcare functions, MedVirtual helps practices find role-specific help without relying only on local hiring

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVirtual serves independent healthcare practices with specialized virtual support for administrative and clinical workflows, including insurance eligibility, medical billing, scheduling, and patient communication. HIPAA-trained virtual assistants can start in under 2 weeks, helping practices fill essential support roles without waiting months to hire locally.

The Problem With“One Person Does Everything”

In many independent practices, a small front-office team covers a wide range of work. The same staff answer phones, check in patients, verify coverage, chase claims, and coordinate referrals. When workloads rise, specialized tasks get pushed to whoever has a spare moment, whether or not that person has the right training.

That approach has consequences. Missed eligibility checks can lead to denied claims. Scheduling gaps can leave openings unfilled. Delayed follow-ups can weaken the patient experience. Over time, the strain reaches providers too, as clinical teams spend more of their day on administrative work instead of patient care.

Matching Practices With the Right Specialized Virtual Professionals

MedVirtual's virtual healthcare staffing model connects practices with HIPAA-trained professionals in the specific functions they need. These include:



Medical reception: managing incoming calls, patient inquiries, and front-desk communication

Appointment scheduling: coordinating bookings, reschedules, and reminders to keep provider calendars full

Medical billing support: helping with claims-related tasks that support a steady revenue cycle

Insurance verification: confirming coverage and eligibility before visits to reduce downstream issues

Patient coordination: supporting referrals, follow-ups, and communication between visits Nursing support: providing remote support for clinical teams where appropriate



Practices can add specialized virtual professionals alongside or instead of a single generalist hire. They can bring in virtual medical assistants and specialized virtual professionals whose skills match the gaps in their operations. Practices exploring these roles can learn more at medvirtual.ai/virtual-staffing.

A Flexible Workforce Built Around Patient Care

For independent practices, specialized virtual support offers a practical way to manage administrative work while holding in-office overhead steady. Because the support is remote, practices can add help in the areas under the most pressure. In-house staff can then focus on the patients in front of them.

“Every practice has a different bottleneck. For one it's insurance verification, for another it's the phones or the billing backlog,” said Hamid Kohan, Chief Executive Officer, MedVirtual.“Our goal is to give practices access to people who are trained for that specific work, so providers and their teams can get back to caring for patients.”

As staffing pressure and administrative demands continue to shape how independent practices operate, specialized healthcare administrative support is becoming a more important part of staffing plans. Practices interested in learning which virtual roles could support their operations can book a consultation with the MedVirtual team.

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual is a California-based virtual staffing company that connects independent healthcare practices with highly trained, HIPAA-compliant virtual coordinators. MedVirtual helps practices reduce administrative overhead by up to 70%, enabling providers to focus on clinical excellence while delivering a seamless patient experience. Today, MedVirtual supports more than 250 practices nationwide.

To learn more or to find your next virtual assistant, visit medvirtual.ai or book a consultation with the team.

Media Contact

Haylie Logan

Chief Marketing Officer, MedVirtual

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