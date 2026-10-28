GLI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification Following Third-Party C3PAO Assessment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Certification reinforces commitment to compliant manufacturing environments for defense customers

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Lakes Industrial (GLI), a supplier of gaskets, seals, O-rings, fluid connectors, hydraulic valves, molded rubber components, and fasteners for defense and industrial applications, announced today that its Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), which performed the company's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment, has officially certified GLI. GLI can now formally attest that it is CMMC Level 2 certified.The certification reinforces GLI's commitment to supporting defense contractors, OEMs, and suppliers navigating evolving cybersecurity and compliance requirements across the defense supply chain.As Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements continue extending throughout the supply chain under:- DFARS 252.204-7021- DFARS 252.204-7012- NIST SP 800-171Manufacturers and suppliers face growing pressure to ensure their internal systems, operational environments, and supplier networks can securely support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). GLI's CMMC Level 2 certification supports customers through:- Third-party certified CMMC Level 2 compliance- Reduced supply chain compliance risk- Support for secure manufacturing and CUI-related requirements where applicable- Continued access to elastomer distribution, molded rubber manufacturing, and gasket manufacturing capabilities"As CMMC requirements continue moving through the defense supply chain, supplier readiness has become increasingly important," said Brad Hiller, Vice President of Sales at GLI. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification through independent third-party assessment reinforces our commitment to supporting customers with trusted manufacturing capabilities, cybersecurity alignment, and supply chain confidence."Learn more about GLI's Level 2 CMMC Certification.About Great Lakes IndustrialGreat Lakes Industrial is a third-generation, family-owned industrial solutions provider serving equipment manufacturers and repair operators globally. The company specializes in engineered sealing solutions, including rubber and related materials, and partners closely with customers to support performance in demanding applications. Founded in 1954, Great Lakes Industrial is known for its collaborative approach, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships.

Liz Shipe

Great Lakes Industrial

+1 414-348-8658

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GLI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification Following Third-Party C3PAO Assessment News Provided By Great Lakes Industrial October 28, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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