Performance Review Institute® Launches Nadcap® Self-Audit Automation Platform Powered By IVIS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PRI launches the Nadcap® Self-Audit Automation Platform, a new digital solution designed to streamline, and modernize the self-audit process.

- Elizabeth StranoWARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Developed to help suppliers complete self-audits more efficiently, the platform replaces traditional manual workflows with a centralized online environment where users can manage audit requirements, assign tasks, upload supporting evidence, track completion status, and generate auditor-ready reports. The solution integrates with PRI EAN through Single Sign-On (SSO), allowing users to access the platform using their existing credentials.For many suppliers, preparing for a Nadcap Audit has historically involved managing multiple spreadsheets, PDFs, emails, and supporting documents across different systems. The new platform brings those activities together in one location, helping organizations improve visibility, collaboration, and audit readiness throughout the self-audit process."The launch of this platform represents an important step forward in modernizing how suppliers prepare for Nadcap Audits," said Elizabeth Strano, PRI Director of Accreditation. "By digitizing and automating the self-audit process, we are providing suppliers with a more efficient way to manage compliance activities, coordinate across teams, and maintain greater visibility into audit progress.""Suppliers told us that the hardest part of a self-audit isn't the requirements. It's keeping track of the people, documents and deadlines around them," said Christopher Lank, CEO, IVIS Technologies. "By bringing assignments, evidence and reporting into one place, the platform lets teams spend less time chasing paperwork and more time on the work itself. We look forward to building on it with the Nadcap community."The platform is available as an optional tool for Nadcap suppliers. Existing self-audit processes will remain available, giving organizations the flexibility to choose the approach that best meets their needs.PRI anticipates that the new platform will help suppliers reduce preparation effort, improve consistency across audit activities, and strengthen overall audit readiness while supporting the continued digital evolution of the Nadcap program.

Ashley Nolan

Performance Review Institute

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Performance Review Institute® Launches Nadcap® Self-Audit Automation Platform Powered by IVIS News Provided By Performance Review Institute October 28, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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