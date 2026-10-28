Bella Principessa Prosecco Partners With Florida Independent Liquor Co-Op For The Holiday Season

Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC Brut and Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut.

Bella Principessa Prosecco in an ice bucket. Each ceramic-painted bottle carries flowers, butterflies and the words "Happier Ever After."

Bella Principessa Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut.

Co-op members can order the Prosecco DOC through Community Craft Spirits & Wine at member pricing for a limited period.

- Michael Goldstein, Founder, Bella PrincipessaMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bella Principessa Prosecco has partnered with the Florida Independent Liquor Co-op (FILC), a buying cooperative for independent liquor retailers in Florida, to offer the brand's two Prosecco DOC wines to co-op members at member pricing for a limited period ahead of the holiday season.Community Craft Spirits & Wine, the brand's distributor in Florida, will supply orders placed by eligible FILC members.FILC combines the buying power of independent retailers and negotiates with distributors on members' behalf. Its collective buying model gives member stores access to group pricing while each store decides how much cash and storage space to commit to inventory.The partnership adds an imported Italian sparkling wine to the co-op's offering from now through New Year's, when retailers plan their holiday sparkling wine stock.Bella Principessa Prosecco is produced in northeastern Italy under the Prosecco DOC designation. It comes in a ceramic-painted bottle decorated with flowers, butterflies, and the words "Happier Ever After."The wine comes in two styles, Prosecco DOC Brut and Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut, both dry. The Brut has notes of green apple, pear, white peach, and citrus. The Rosé Brut has notes of wild strawberry, raspberry, white peach, and citrus. Both are supplied in cases of twelve 750 mL bottles. The suggested retail price is $20.99."We couldn't find a Prosecco that tasted exceptional, looked beautiful and felt meaningful enough to share with the people who matter most. So we made one," said Michael Goldstein, founder of Bella Principessa."I'm grateful to Dominic for introducing us to FILC's community of independent store owners," Goldstein said. "That's why we're working with FILC, and our team looks forward to meeting members and introducing Bella Principessa in person.""The holidays are when customers come looking for something special to bring, pour or give. Bella Principessa Prosecco caught our eye, and we're excited to introduce it to FILC members with special pricing for a limited time," said Dominic Freshwater of the Florida Independent Liquor Co-op."Bella Principessa Prosecco is an exciting brand to be part of," said Jonathan Himmelwright of Community Craft Spirits & Wine. "The holidays bring people together for entertaining, celebrating and gifting, and this bottle belongs in those moments.""We're excited to help expand its reach across South Florida and, through FILC, introduce it to independent retailers throughout the state," Himmelwright said.Vincent Chase leads Bella Principessa's sales in South Florida.Eligible FILC members can view the offer and place orders through the co-op at floridaliquorcoop. Independent retailers interested in joining FILC can find membership information on the same website.Product information and Florida stockist details are available at prosecco. Samples and high-resolution images are available to journalists on request through the press contact below.About Bella Principessa ProseccoBella Principessa is an Italian Prosecco brand made by a fourth-generation winery and presented in its signature ceramic-painted bottles. Available in Prosecco DOC Brut and Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut, each bottle carries the words "Happier Ever After." Learn more at prosecco. Follow Bella Principessa on Instagram at and on LinkedIn at . Press releases about Bella Principessa Prosecco are issued by Best Drinks Inc.About the Florida Independent Liquor Co-opThe Florida Independent Liquor Co-op brings independent liquor retailers together for collective buying opportunities, distributor negotiations, and competitive pricing. Learn more at floridaliquorcoop.About Community Craft Spirits & WineCommunity Craft Spirits & Wine is a Florida distributor of craft spirits and boutique wines, based in Miramar. It distributes Bella Principessa Prosecco in Florida.

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Bella Principessa Prosecco: the ceramic-painted bottle

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Bella Principessa Prosecco Partners With Florida Independent Liquor Co-op for the Holiday Season News Provided By Best Drinks Inc. October 28, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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