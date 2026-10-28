Dehradun Shocker: Mob Armed With Hockey Sticks Storms Petrol Pump, Attacks Staff And Flees With Cash (WATCH)

In a shocking yet concerning incident, a mob armed with hockey sticks and iron rods stormed a petrol pump in Dehradun, brutally attacked the staff, and fled from the scene with cash collected from daily sales on Tuesday, October 27.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a group of miscreants can be seen entering the petrol pump and attacking the employees with heavy wooden sticks, hockey sticks, and iron rods without any warning, leaving four employees injured and reportedly taking away INR 85,800 in daily cash sales.

The employees were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment, with two of the victims suffering severe head injuries from the brutal blows by a group of assailants.

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How Did the Shocking Incident Unfold?

Shri Bankey Bihari Filling Station, located on Saharanpur Road near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), witnessed an unexpected mob attack on the employees of the petrol pump around 4:30 am on Tuesday, October 27.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a minor dispute regarding refueling and CNG filling. The youths and a petrol pump employee reportedly scuffled after they allegedly insisted on filling petrol at the CNG machine. The group abused the employee and threatened him before leaving the pump.

Around 4:30 am, reportedly, a group of 12 to 13 youths stormed the pump with hockey sticks and iron rods and barged into the employees' room and assaulted four workers. Two other workers, identified as Himanshu and Tinku, suffered serious head injuries, while Rithik and Sawan were also injured.

A minor Kalesh at a petrol pump in Dehradun allegedly escalated into a violent attack. Hours later, 12–13 youths reportedly stormed the employees' room with hockey sticks, sticks and iron rods, injuring several workers, 85k INr is also looted from shop Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 28, 2026

The mob not only attacked the petrol pump employees but also took away INR 85,000 cash, which was collected from the day's sales, before fleeing the scene. Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene, registered a case based on the petrol pump operator's complaint, and began investigating.

Officers are examining CCTV footage to identify the 12–13 suspected assailants and trace their vehicles. Police are also investigating the allegation that the group fled with INR 85,800 in cash collected from the day's sales.

FIR Registered against the Accused

Shri Bankey Bihari Filling Station, located on Saharanpur Road near the ISBT, falls under the jurisdiction of the Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun.

Patel Nagar CO Sadar Ankit Kandari confirmed that the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a formal complaint filed by the operator of the pump where the incident took place. The officer further stated that they were investigating the allegation that INR 85,000 in cash was stolen by the mob.

ISBT Chowki In-charge Jayveer Singh confirmed that the altercation between petrol pump employees and the mob stemmed from a dispute over filling fuel, adding that his team is actively scanning the CCTV footage, which was installed on the premises of the filling station, to identify the suspects.

Jayveer further added that Llw enforcement has already spotted a non-registered Royal Enfield Bullet and a Honda Activa scooter used by the attackers, which are being tracked to make arrests.

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