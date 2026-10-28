Kozhikode: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Wall While Avoiding Stray Dog!

Kozhikode: A Plus One student died after his scooter lost control and rammed into a wall at Narakkod in Meppayur. The deceased is 16-year-old Ajal Praveen, a native of Iringath in Thurayur. Two others travelling with him also suffered injuries in the crash.

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The accident happened on the Narakkod-Iringath road around 9:30 PM. The boys were returning home after finishing their gym workout. Suddenly, a stray dog jumped across the road. The scooter lost control and crashed straight into a compound wall.

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Locals immediately rushed a severely injured Ajal to a private hospital in Kozhikode, but his life could not be saved. The other two injured youths are currently undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Ajal is the son of Praveen Kumar and Manjusha from Kulangara in Iringath. Arjun Praveen is his brother.