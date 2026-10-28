City Of Bakersfield Strengthens Revenue Operations By Connecting Business License Software And Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership with HdL Companies brings licensing technology and compliance expertise together to support a more coordinated approach to municipal revenue management.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Bakersfield is taking steps to strengthen its business licensing operations through an expanded partnership with HdL Companies. The City recently selected HdL's purpose-built business license software to complement its existing compliance services, bringing together two essential components of an effective licensing program. The software streamlines day-to-day processes, and specialized expertise helps identify and address compliance gaps that impact City revenues.

The expansion reflects a coordinated approach to municipal revenue management. The City already works with HdL for transient occupancy tax (TOT) administration support. With business license software and compliance services working in tandem, Bakersfield can strengthen visibility into licensing activity, support more consistent compliance efforts, and make better-informed decisions about program operations.

For local businesses, a well-coordinated licensing program can support clearer processes and a more consistent approach to compliance. For the City, it creates opportunities to strengthen operational oversight and support responsible revenue management to fund community priorities.

“Bakersfield's decision reflects the value of looking at business licensing as a connected program rather than a collection of separate functions,” said Andy Nickerson, CEO of HdL Companies.“By pairing software with compliance expertise, the City is putting the pieces in place to support stronger oversight, more consistent processes, and responsible revenue stewardship.”

HdL's business license software is designed to streamline municipal licensing workflows and information management, while its compliance services help local governments identify potentially unlicensed businesses, address compliance gaps, and conduct outreach. Together, these capabilities offer Bakersfield a more coordinated framework for managing its business licensing responsibilities.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Heiselt

Marketing Analyst, HdL Companies

714.879.5000