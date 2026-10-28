Michael B. Shane Proposes A New Manhattan Project For US AI Chip Manufacturing

The Common Sense of AI is Your Second Brain by Michael B. Shane explores AI's transformative potential. Shane also calls for securing America's AI future through domestic chip manufacturing to protect economic and national security.

"Author Michael B. Shane warns Taiwan AI Chip dependence threatens national security. Calls for new Manhattan Project."

- Michael B. ShaneGREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MAuthor Michael B. Shane proposes a national initiative modeled on the Manhattan Project to expand domestic AI chip manufacturing and support investment in artificial intelligence, data centers and related businesses.Shane urges investors and political leaders to examine whether expectations for AI growth adequately account for dependence on advanced chips manufactured in Taiwan.His proposal highlights Taiwan's role in semiconductor production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company manufactures advanced chips designed by companies including Nvidia, AMD and Apple. Shane advocates expanding American manufacturing capacity.Shane describes the separation between American chip design and overseas manufacturing as a vulnerability. He argues that potential conflict between China and Taiwan warrants economic and national security planning.In The Common Sense of AI Is Your Second Brain, Shane describes AI as“Additional Intelligence,” with applications in education, medicine, manufacturing and business. These applications require physical chips.Shane argues that AI expansion depends on reliable semiconductor supplies. He identifies a blockade, invasion or other disruption affecting Taiwan as a scenario requiring preparation.He suggests that disrupted shipments could slow data center expansion and affect automobiles, telecommunications, medical technology, financial services and defense manufacturing. Investors should also reassess technology companies' earnings expectations.Existing AI systems could continue operating, Shane notes. However, replacing equipment, expanding computing capacity and sustaining technological development could become harder if advanced chip supplies were interrupted.Shane's proposal references America's development of integrated circuits, personal computers and AI processor designs. He argues that overseas manufacturing has created a gap between domestic innovation and production.Shane describes dependence on foreign made advanced chips as a“Gordian knot” and proposes a new Manhattan Project for AI Chip manufacturing to cut the knot.The proposal supports continued cooperation with Taiwan and international trade. Shane advocates respecting Taiwan's semiconductor industry while reducing American dependence on any single manufacturing location. He describes diversification as a way to strengthen resilience while maintaining relationships with international suppliers and trading partners.Shane calls for a Manhattan Project approach to semiconductor manufacturing. He acknowledges the CHIPS Act as an important beginning and recommends accelerating coordinated domestic production efforts.He recommends that Nvidia commit 50 percent of its high value AI chip production to Intel domestically as Intel develops the necessary capacity and technology. Shane argues this could provide dependable demand. This recommendation does not represent an announced agreement between the companies.His recommendations include fabrication plants, advanced packaging, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, research facilities and workforce training. He also proposes a strategic AI chip reserve, comparable in purpose to petroleum reserves.Shane proposes the newly appointed AI Czar coordinate participation from all 50 states. Shane advocates collaboration among government, industry, universities, investors and organized labor to support employment and national security. He envisions the effort as an opportunity to rebuild industrial capacity and create skilled manufacturing jobs across America.He encourages investors to evaluate semiconductor supply risks alongside earnings, interest rates and economic growth, including potential interruptions affecting the infrastructure supporting AI expansion.He distinguishes confidence in AI's potential from concerns about its supporting infrastructure. Shane warns that investment expectations could become vulnerable if semiconductor supplies are disrupted.Shane maintains that America has the capital, technology and experience to expand semiconductor manufacturing. He calls for a sustained commitment to coordinate those resources. His proposal emphasizes determination and cooperation in translating existing capabilities into a broader domestic semiconductor manufacturing base.He urges action before a supply crisis, framing the proposal around preparedness and the timely development of adequate domestic supplies of advanced AI chips.“America declared its political independence 250 years ago. Now it is time for a Declaration of Chip Independence,” Shane said.About Michael B. ShaneMichael B. Shane writes about AI, data centers and semiconductor infrastructure. His books include The Common Sense of AI Is Your Second Brain and The Common Sense of Data Centers Demystified.Media ContactMichael B. ShaneSFO LLC

Michael B. Shane

SFO LLC

info@thecommonsenseofai

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Michael B. Shane Proposes a New Manhattan Project for US AI Chip Manufacturing News Provided By SFO LLC October 28, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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