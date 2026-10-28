Leo Estate Group Team

Broker Leo Faboux breaks down Playa Bonita, Playa Coson, Playa Las Ballenas and El Portillo by price, land value, rental season and buyer profile

SAMANá, SAMANá, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leo Estate Group, a Las Terrenas real estate brokerage on the Samana peninsula of the Dominican Republic, has published a side by side breakdown of the four beaches that make up the Las Terrenas market. The firm reports that Playa Bonita, Playa Coson, Playa Las Ballenas and El Portillo are commonly presented to international buyers as a single destination, while they differ from one another in price, land value, rental season and the kind of owner they attract. Broker Leo Faboux has lived in Las Terrenas for 15 years and reports 492 closed sales across the four areas.

Playa Bonita: Families, Surfers and the Steepest Appreciation

Faboux describes Playa Bonita as bohemian and family-oriented, suited to families, surfers and buyers who want privacy without giving up restaurants and beachfront living. He notes that National Geographic named the beach among the ten most beautiful in the world roughly eight years ago, and that part of the shoreline stays calm year round with very small waves, which makes it a place where children learn to surf. According to the firm, it is the only beach in Las Terrenas with a pedestrian walkway between the first line of properties and the sea. Residential communities there include Cab Bonita, Costa Ballenas and Playa Bonita Beach Residence, alongside Mosquito Boutique Hotel and Hotel Atlantis.

Faboux puts beachfront property at around 6 million dollars, second-line property at around 1 million dollars and third-line property at around 700,000 dollars. Land on the beachfront last traded at 1,300 dollars per square meter, with second-line land at around 500 dollars and third-line land at around 400 dollars. Over the past four years, Faboux estimates that Playa Bonita has appreciated by 150 percent to almost 200 percent, the strongest movement of the four areas. The beach sits about eight minutes from the center of town.

Playa Coson: The Least Developed and the Closest to the Airport

Playa Coson is the most untouched of the four, with frontline properties sitting directly on the sand. It is the closest beach to the international airport and the first one arriving visitors reach. Residential communities include Los Nomadas, Coson Bay, Palmeras de Coson, Sublime Samana and Cotica, and the area, according to the firm, is still not fully developed.

Beachfront property is reported at around 6 million dollars, second-line property at around 1 million dollars and third-line property at around 400,000 dollars. Beachfront land runs at around 500 dollars per square meter and second-line land at around 300 dollars. Coson is about 14 minutes from town, the longest drive of the four.

Playa Las Ballenas: Walking Distance From Town

Playa Las Ballenas is the busiest and the most touristic of the four, with a street separating the sea from the first line of properties and few residential communities. It is roughly two minutes from the center and within walking distance for owners who want to be in the middle of town life.

Beachfront property is reported at around 2.5 million dollars, with second- and third-line property at around 400,000 dollars. There is no beachfront land left to buy. Second-line land trades at around 300 dollars per square meter.

El Portillo: Paved Access, Gated Communities and Rental Demand

El Portillo is reached by a fully paved seaside road and sits about eight minutes from town. Residential communities there include Loma Esperanza and Portillo Residence. Beachfront property is reported at around 3 million dollars, with second- and third-line property at just over 1 million dollars. Beachfront land runs at around 500 dollars per square meter, with land elsewhere in the area at around 300 dollars and reaching as low as 180 dollars.

Where the Return Comes From Depends on the Beach

Asked where an investor should buy if income is the only priority, Faboux separates two kinds of return.

"For the future increase in the property's value, I would go with Coson, because it is the least developed," said Faboux. "For the highest rental income, I would go with El Portillo or Playa Bonita. Both offer a lot of privacy while staying very close to town, and there are very few rental properties available there."

According to the brokerage, rental performance depends heavily on the person managing the property, including their marketing and their willingness to adjust pricing. The season is consistent across the four areas. Demand runs hardest from December 15 to April 1, a window in which the firm says a strong property manager can reach full occupancy.

Power Is the Shared Constraint, and Buyers Are Told to Plan for It

Across all four beaches, the firm identifies electricity as the main infrastructure challenge. Interruptions originate in the interconnection line, the transmission line and the substations linking Las Terrenas to the national grid, and tend to occur during periods of higher demand when more visitors are in town. For that reason, well built properties in the area include backup systems. One Playa Bonita home in the firm's listings is served by a dedicated transformer and city water with a 2,000-gallon emergency cistern. Fiber-optic connections reach several properties on Playa Bonita, while homes in the Coson area typically use Starlink. A power cut can take connectivity offline regardless of the service, which is why the firm advises buyers to treat backup power as a core specification rather than an upgrade.

Pre-Construction Is Active in All Four Areas

Projects currently under development include Playa Bonita Beach Residence, an apartment project, and Bonita Bay, a villa project, both on Playa Bonita; Casa Cristalina on Playa Las Ballenas; Sor de Arena and Xiwara by Bigentik in El Portillo; and Palmeras de Coson, a villa project, on Playa Coson. All of these projects, according to the firm, are approved under Confotur, the Dominican tourism incentive framework that carries tax benefits for qualifying developments.

Two Recent Sales Show the Spread

Leo Estate Group reports the recent sale of an ocean-view luxury villa in pre-construction at Loma Esperanza in El Portillo for 3.2 million dollars. The community is gated, with a semi-private beach and full-time security. The firm also reports a 2.8 million dollar sale on Playa Bonita in which the buyer purchased an existing house in order to demolish it and build a villa on the site, a transaction the firm says it had not seen before in the area and one that places the land at 1,300 dollars per square meter.

What Buyers Get Wrong Before They Arrive

Faboux reports that the most common misconception among international buyers concerns safety, followed by distance, privacy and the level of services available.

"Many people think there is insecurity, when in fact there is complete security," said Faboux. "Buyers also tend to misunderstand how close these areas are to town, how much privacy there is, and what services are available."

He adds that he does not recommend a beach before understanding how a buyer intends to live.

"I would ask the client exactly what they are looking for. Their lifestyle, how big their family is, what they like to do during the day and at night, how much privacy they want, and what services they need," said Faboux. "With those answers, I can advise them on which area suits them best. Nobody should be buying a beach. They should be buying the one that fits them."

About Leo Estate Group

Leo Estate Group is a real estate brokerage in Las Terrenas, Samana, Dominican Republic, specializing in beachfront and ocean-view property, luxury homes, pre-construction, land and investment purchases across Playa Bonita, Playa Coson, Playa Las Ballenas, El Portillo and the wider Samana peninsula. The team is multilingual, working in Spanish, English, French and Italian, and the brokerage is a member of the Asociacion de Empresas Inmobiliarias. More information is available at leo.

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Leo Faboux

Broker, Leo Estate Group

Sector La Bonita, Calle José Antonio Martínez, al lado del Edificio Lorena Apart, entre Mosquito Boutique Hotel y Restaurante Cayuco, 32000 Las Terrenas

Phone: +1 829-707-0999

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Leo Estate Group Maps the Four Las Terrenas Beaches That Price and Perform Differently News Provided By AI Search Masters October 28, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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