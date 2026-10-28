Flat Rate Electrician In Charlotte, NC Offers $250 Repairs

Matthew's Electrical Services LLC

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Home Backup Power in Charlotte

Matthew's Electrical Services LLC covers the visit, diagnostics and one minor repair for one price, with 24/7 availability around Charlotte

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people call an electrician after something has already stopped working, and the first question is what it will cost. Matthew's Electrical Services LLC, a family-owned electrical contractor in Indian Trail, now answers that question before the visit: $250 covers the service call, diagnostics, a safety inspection and the repair or replacement of one breaker, switch, outlet or light.

The price includes standard parts and labor, and there is no separate service call fee. A typical visit takes 30 to 60 minutes, and same-day service is available.

"Hourly billing leaves customers guessing what a small repair will cost. A flat price removes the guessing. The customer knows the number before we start, and we can concentrate on fixing the problem safely," said the Matthew's Electrical Services team.

About Matthew's Electrical Services LLC

Matthew's Electrical Services is a family-owned electrical company based in Indian Trail, North Carolina. Partners Matthew and Kiril Sushenok and their team serve Charlotte and nearby communities across North and South Carolina. The company is licensed in both states (NC SP.38750, SC RBE.3034), bonded and insured, and takes emergency calls around the clock.

What the company does

Matthew's Electrical Services works on houses, rental properties and businesses. The main services are:

Electrical repairs: Flickering lights, dead or sparking outlets, tripped or failing breakers, partial power outages and damaged outdoor or underground wiring

New wiring and remodels: Wiring for new construction, additions and remodels, full-home rewiring, kitchen and bathroom lighting, and dedicated circuits for large appliances

Panel replacement and upgrades: Replacing and upgrading the main electrical panel

EV charger installation: Home charger installation and the wiring behind it

Generators and backup power: Generator installation and home backup power systems

Hot tub and sauna wiring: Dedicated wiring for hot tubs and saunas, including disconnects and permits

Property management packages: Annual safety inspections, priority emergency repairs for tenants, common-area lighting maintenance, and smoke and carbon monoxide detector testing

What the $250 flat rate includes

Diagnostic visit and safety inspection: The technician finds the cause and checks the circuit for safety

One minor repair: Repair or replacement of one breaker, switch, outlet or light

Parts and labor: All standard parts and labor are covered by the flat price

Workmanship warranty: Clean, code-compliant work backed by a 30-day warranty

Additional repairs: Each extra repair during the same visit is $125, parts and labor included

What happens when the problem is bigger

Typical $250 jobs include a tripped breaker that will not reset, a light or ceiling fan that stops working, an outlet or switch replacement, GFCI outlet installation or repair, and doorbell or outdoor light faults. The visit works in four steps: call, diagnosis and safety check, repair, payment.

If the issue points to something larger, such as an overloaded panel, damaged wiring or a circuit that needs to be rerun, the technician explains the options and gives a clear estimate before any extra work begins.

The company serves a radius of roughly 30 to 35 miles around Charlotte, with a focus on the south side, including Ballantyne, SouthPark, Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw, Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

Fall is also a good time to look at the parts of a home's electrical system that usually get ignored. The company suggests checking the panel for loose connections, looking over outdoor wiring before winter and making sure there is a plan for backup power, since winter storms can knock out power quickly.

Customers have noticed the approach. The company holds a 4.8 rating from 176 Google reviews, and reviewers often mention fair prices, clear communication and a thorough diagnosis.

Homeowners and property managers can book the $250 service online or call to describe the problem. Details are at or by phone at 980-427-3955.

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Matthew's Electrical Services LLC

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Flat Rate Electrician in Charlotte, NC Offers $250 Repairs News Provided By Next Wave Group LLC October 28, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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