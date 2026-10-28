AEON Pay Integrates Apertum Blockchain, Bringing $APTM Closer To Global Mass Adoption

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) AEON, the settlement layer built for the agentic economy, announced a partnership with Apertum, a Layer-1 blockchain, enabling effortless mobile payments worldwide using its native token, $APTM. This integration marks another step toward bringing $APTM closer to mass adoption by connecting the Apertum ecosystem with everyday real-world payments.

Apertum is the leading general-purpose Layer-1 blockchain in the Avalanche ecosystem, built to deliver high performance, scalability, and long-term sustainability, including secure infrastructure and a deflationary $APTM token model. Launched in February 2025, the Apertum ecosystem has received three Top Layer-1 Blockchain awards, and $APTM, now trading on 8 major crypto exchanges, provides access to over 120 million traders worldwide.

Through its partnership with Apertum Blockchain, AEON Pay unlocks mobile payments for all $APTM holders, allowing them to use their tokens to scan and pay easily, as well as make bank transfers in more than 20 countries around the world, including the USA, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, and South Africa. Payments are supported not only at local stores but also across more than 100,000 global brands, including McDonald's, KFC, Starbucks, ZARA, H&M, Apple, Nike, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Dior, wherever the service is available in supported regions.

This enables verifiable transactions, on-chain settlement, and immutable receipts for millions of service providers within the Apertum ecosystem, building payment infrastructure designed for the agentic economy at internet scale. The integration also supports broader participation across Apertum's ecosystem while improving liquidity and accessibility for both new and existing users. It helps developers, businesses, and community members engage more easily with the decentralized Apertum ecosystem.

Users have already begun sharing on social media how they are making purchases with AEON Pay using the $APTM token. In this picture, a purchase is being made at a NIKE store in Brazil.

As one of the earliest official partners of Coinbase's x402 protocol, AEON has been at the forefront of turning the concept of AI payments into reality. The company launched its first AI payment product in May, enabling AI agents to execute on-chain transactions and connect to over 50 million real-world merchants across the globe. With AEON, AI enters the marketplace, where ideas, intent, and intelligence can directly move value.

AEON's roadmap begins with a completed foundation of cross-chain infrastructure and payment standards. It is now advancing into trust and scale, evolving from payment verification to execution verification while expanding its global settlement network across emerging markets and traditional financial rails. Looking ahead, AEON aims to unlock fully autonomous agent collaboration supported by a native KYA credit system and with full-stack AI financial services, where AI agents can coordinate, transact, and settle value across complex real-world scenarios.

AEON's founding team brings deep experience from Binance, Chainlink, Google, HSBC, and GrabPay, combining with deep expertise in AI, blockchain architecture, and real-world payments. This blend allows AEON to build a settlement layer the way the agentic economy actually operates, scaling payments that are verifiable, trustless, and at machine speed.

Apertum is a rapidly growing Layer-1 blockchain built on Avalanche's subnet technology, providing a secure, scalable, and cost-efficient foundation for the next generation of Web3. Launched in 2025, the project operates with DAO-based governance, deflationary tokenomics, and EVM compatibility, enabling seamless smart contract integration. It was recognized as the Top Layer-1 Blockchain at the FinanceFeeds, Crypto and CoinGape Awards. Developed without venture capital or institutional backing, Apertum focuses entirely on organic growth and true decentralization, which is independently verified by CertiK .

AEON is the native settlement layer built for the AI economy. By equipping agents with a comprehensive suite of programmable payment primitives, spanning across Agent Account, AI Card, AI Gateway, and more, AEON empowers autonomous AI to seamlessly navigate global value networks. Designed to eliminate the fee overhead, programmability gaps, and settlement lag of legacy infrastructure, AEON provides the universal financial rails needed for agents to enter the global economy across any currency, chain, or protocol.

Natively integrating with leading standards like x402, ERC-8004, MCP, and Google A2A, AEON enables verifiable AI payments at scale and connects agentic capabilities directly to a network of 50M+ global merchants. Having processed over $600M in cumulative volume for 2.6M+ users, AEON is backed by top investors including YZi Labs, IDG Capital, HashKey Capital, and the Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund. The $AEON token is live on major global exchanges including OKX, Bitget, Binance Alpha and Bithumb.

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