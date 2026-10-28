Shareholders Approve Daily Dividends On Four Preferred Stocks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin -focused treasury firm Strategy says shareholders have approved a change that will make dividends on its four preferred stock series pay out daily rather than on semi-monthly or quarterly schedules. According to the company's preliminary vote results, 99.3% of votes cast supported the amendments, signaling strong backing for a shareholder-friendly shift in the timing of cash distributions.

The amendments apply to Strategy's preferred securities-STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD-without changing their annual dividend rates, which range from 8% to 12%. Strategy also says the move is intended to reduce the lag between when dividends accrue and when investors receive cash, while supporting liquidity and price stability for the preferred shares.

Strategy shareholders approved amendments enabling daily dividend accrual for preferred stocks STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD. Dividends will accrue daily, including weekends and holidays, but annual dividend rates remain unchanged. Expected payment start dates differ by series: STRC begins Nov. 2; STRF, STRK, and STRD begin Jan. 4, 2027. Strategy frames the change as a way to shorten the time between earning dividends and receiving cash. The broader“daily dividend” approach is gaining traction after Strive introduced similar daily payouts in June.

Key takeawaysWhat Strategy approved and how the schedule will change

Strategy announced that amendments to its preferred stock terms were approved by shareholders, according to preliminary results released Wednesday. The core change moves dividend payments from older schedules-previously semi-monthly or quarterly-toward a daily cadence.

As described in the company's filing, dividends for the four preferred series will now accrue every day (including weekends and holidays). Importantly for investors, the amendments are structured to avoid altering annual dividend rates-meaning the main operational difference is when investors receive cash, not the long-run yield implied by each series' stated rate.

Timing: when each preferred series starts paying daily

Strategy laid out a staggered implementation timeline for daily dividends across its preferred stock lineup. The company expects daily payments for STRC to begin on Nov. 2, while daily distributions for STRF, STRK, and STRD are scheduled to start on Jan. 4, 2027.

Strategy previously described the rationale for this shift as practical and investor-oriented: the company says the daily model is meant to shorten the period between when dividends are earned and when they are actually received, while also aiming to strengthen liquidity and contribute to stability in the trading prices of its preferred shares.

Dividend rates and the role of STRC's variable component

Strategy's preferred stocks are structured around annual dividend rates spanning from 8% to 12%. Within that range, STRC stands out because it carries a variable dividend rate currently set at 12%. The other three preferred series pay fixed dividends.

STRK also includes a notable option for investors: holders can convert their STRK preferred shares into Strategy common stock, a feature that may influence how some participants view the preferred series versus a purely cash-income instrument.

With daily payouts now being introduced for all four series, investors who focus on regular income may gain a smoother cash flow profile-particularly compared with semi-monthly or quarterly payment cycles, where holders effectively wait longer between accrual and cash receipt.

Daily dividends are spreading among Bitcoin treasuries

Strategy's move echoes a trend already underway in the Bitcoin treasury sector. Fellow publicly traded treasury firm Strive introduced daily cash dividends earlier in the year, launching daily payouts for its SATA preferred stock in June.

Strive later expanded its structure by launching a second preferred security, SATS, which carries a fixed 15% annual dividend rate. In Strive's plan, daily payments for SATS are scheduled to begin Nov. 9, though the company noted that the payment depends on a formal declaration.

Strive's recent fundraising also provides context for how these daily-dividend strategies fit into broader corporate finance plans. The company closed a $630 million SATS offering on Oct. 20, selling 7 million shares at $90 each. Strive said proceeds may be used for Bitcoin purchases and other corporate purposes, but it did not disclose how much it intends to allocate to acquiring cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, BitcoinTreasuries data shows Strategy remains the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder with 848,517 BTC. Strive ranks fourth with 43,000 BTC, underscoring that the daily-dividend approach is being adopted across firms with different balancesheets and different portfolio sizes-but with similar investor-facing goals around payout timing and market liquidity.

For investors, the key question now is how these daily payout structures affect trading behavior and preferred-share liquidity over time, especially as daily payments roll out across Strategy's series on different dates. Readers should watch for how the market responds once STRC begins Nov. 2 and, later, once the remaining series shift on Jan. 4, 2027-along with any further changes companies announce to optimize dividend schedules and capital deployment.

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