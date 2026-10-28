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Nicholas Brink

Nicholas Brink


Date: 2026-10-28 03:09:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director: International, Wits Planetary Health Research, University of the Witwatersrand
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Dr. Nicholas Brink is a clinical researcher, and international director at the Wits Planetary Health Research Division in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a senior research fellow at Trinity College Dublin. He has broad interests in emerging public health threats and novel public health solutions, primarily at the intersection of climate change and health. He is passionate about translating research into actionable insights and is an advocate for the rights of vulnerable groups.

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  • –present Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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