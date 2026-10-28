Honorary Research Associate, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford

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Brenden Jongman is a climate risk and adaptation researcher with over 15 years of experience bridging science, policy and development finance. He is a Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist at the World Bank, where he leads country-level and global work on climate risk and nature-based solutions, and an Honorary Research Associate at the University of Oxford's Environmental Change Institute.

He holds a PhD in climate risk management from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and has authored over 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications, with more than 12,000 citations. His research has appeared in leading journals including Nature, Nature Climate Change and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

At the World Bank, he has advised governments across more than 20 countries on climate risk, disaster resilience and adaptation, contributing to major development investments.

His current research focuses on ocean-system change, climate tipping risks, adaptation under uncertainty, and the role of marine conservation in supporting climate resilience and sustainable development.

–present Honorary Research Associate, University of Oxford

2015 Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, PhD/Climate Risk Management

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