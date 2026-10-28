Declan Finney

Senior Research Fellow in Cloud Physics, University of Leeds

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Declan is a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow within the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science (ICAS) at the University of Leeds. His research uses a wide range of approaches from satellite to in-situ observations, and global to regional modelling, to understand the role of clouds in weather and climate.

The UKRI fellowship enables a project pioneering a novel cloud observation approach.“DOOC: Drone Observation Of Clouds and their effect on weather and climate” will use drone observations of clouds to both enhance UK weather forecasting and provide globally unique insights into cloud–climate interactions.

Declan has previously worked on the DCMEX project studying the microphysics and dynamics of deep convective clouds, and their importance for understanding climate change. And he worked on the HyCRISTAL project researching moist convective processes in East Africa using a convection-permitting model applied to present-day and future climates. Declan's PhD, carried out at the University of Edinburgh, investigated the interactions of lightning, climate change and atmospheric chemistry.

Research interests:

Cloud physics

Weather and climate prediction

Observation-based research



2025–present Senior research fellow, University of Leeds

2022–2025 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Leeds 2016–2019 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Leeds

2017 University of Edinburgh, PhD

2018 A projected decrease in lightning under climate change, Nature Climate Change

Royal Meteorological Society

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