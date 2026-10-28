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Declan Finney

Declan Finney


Date: 2026-10-28 03:09:10

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow in Cloud Physics, University of Leeds
Profile Articles

Declan is a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow within the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science (ICAS) at the University of Leeds. His research uses a wide range of approaches from satellite to in-situ observations, and global to regional modelling, to understand the role of clouds in weather and climate.

The UKRI fellowship enables a project pioneering a novel cloud observation approach.“DOOC: Drone Observation Of Clouds and their effect on weather and climate” will use drone observations of clouds to both enhance UK weather forecasting and provide globally unique insights into cloud–climate interactions.

Declan has previously worked on the DCMEX project studying the microphysics and dynamics of deep convective clouds, and their importance for understanding climate change. And he worked on the HyCRISTAL project researching moist convective processes in East Africa using a convection-permitting model applied to present-day and future climates. Declan's PhD, carried out at the University of Edinburgh, investigated the interactions of lightning, climate change and atmospheric chemistry.

Research interests:
Cloud physics
Weather and climate prediction
Observation-based research

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior research fellow, University of Leeds
  • 2022–2025 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Leeds
  • 2016–2019 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2017 University of Edinburgh, PhD
Publications
  • 2018 A projected decrease in lightning under climate change, Nature Climate Change
Professional Memberships
  • Royal Meteorological Society

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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