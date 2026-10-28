Rose Davison

Senior Lecturer in Fashion Marketing, Management and Communication, Nottingham Trent University

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Rose teaches across all years on Fashion Communication and Promotion, plus on the MA and on BA Creative Direction and Curation for Fashion (CDCF). She is module leader on the Trend Forecasting Optional Module and Research and Evaluate on BA CDCF. Her specialism and area of expertise is art and fashion history, with a focus on cultural and contextual aspects.

–present Senior Lecturer, School of Art & Design, University of Nottingham

Experience