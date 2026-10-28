Principal Research Fellow in Education, Sheffield Hallam University

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Charlynne Pullen is an experienced researcher in post-16 education. Her research interests include apprenticeship policy and delivery, skills and the labour market. She was previously the Head of Research at the Education and Training Foundation, leading on data on the Further Education workforce and evaluation of professional development programmes. She was a Governor at the University of Bedfordshire from 2020-23 and Milton Keynes College Group from 2017-2023. Charlynne worked in research at City & Guilds, NFER, the Learning and Skills Network, Skillset (now ScreenSkills) and Universities UK. She holds degrees from the University of Oxford, Birkbeck College University of London, and the Open University, and is nearing completion of a PhD in the Economics of Education at the University of Sheffield.

–present Principal Research Fellow in Education, Sheffield Hallam University

Experience