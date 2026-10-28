Michael Antle

Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary

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I'm a psychology and neuroscience professor specializing in circadian rhythms and sleep. I have worked at the University of Calgary since 2004, and have been continuously funded by NSERC. My research looks at how the brain controls daily changes in physiology and behavior, such as sleep, feeding, and exercise. I was the vice president of the Canadian Society for Chronobiology for over a decade. Much of my outreach has focused around the biannual clock changes and Daylight Saving Time

–present Professor, University of Calgary

2001 Simon Fraser University, PhD / Psychology

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