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Michael Antle

Michael Antle


Date: 2026-10-28 03:09:08

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Profile Articles

I'm a psychology and neuroscience professor specializing in circadian rhythms and sleep. I have worked at the University of Calgary since 2004, and have been continuously funded by NSERC. My research looks at how the brain controls daily changes in physiology and behavior, such as sleep, feeding, and exercise. I was the vice president of the Canadian Society for Chronobiology for over a decade. Much of my outreach has focused around the biannual clock changes and Daylight Saving Time

Experience
  • –present Professor, University of Calgary
Education
  • 2001 Simon Fraser University, PhD / Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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