Journalism Instructor, Toronto Metropolitan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Shenaz Kermalli is a Toronto-based journalist who specializes in geopolitics and human rights. She is a former producer and writer with BBC News, Al Jazeera English, and CBC News.

Her work has been published in The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, CTV News, the Guardian's Comment is Free, Foreign Policy, The Huffington Post, The Independent and the Ottawa Citizen. She currently teaches journalism at Ryerson University and Humber College in Toronto.

–present Journalism Instructor, Ryerson University



2004 School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, M.A. Near and Middle East Studies 2000 University of Sheffield, Sheffield, B.A. Journalism Studies

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