Israel's Herzog: We Must Avoid Another Election

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday that his country should avoid having to repeat the election, following yesterday's turnout, and that all parties should accept the results.

"Election Day yesterday was very impressive, and for the first time in decades, there was a huge turnout. This is a certificate of honor for Israeli society. It is very impressive. It made me very happy, it shows how significant the desire for democracy in Israel is," Herzog said. "One thing needs to be understood, and I said this before the elections, we need to do everything, certainly after yesterday, to avoid having to repeat further elections," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel's Elections Committee revealed the results after 85.6% of the votes were counted at 93% of the polling stations, showing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc now holds 53 seats, the opposing Yashar party holds 48 seats, while the Arab parties remained at 19 seats.