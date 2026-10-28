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Russia, Bahrain Call For Safe Hormuz Navigation

Russia, Bahrain Call For Safe Hormuz Navigation


Date: 2026-10-28 03:08:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdellatif Al-Zayyani stressed the need for "stable, unimpeded, and safe navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The importance of continuing international efforts to find ways to de-escalate tensions and promptly resume negotiations between the United States and Iran based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed on June 17 was emphasized," the ministry stated. They also highlighted the waterway's importance to the global economy.

The officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations following the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue meeting in Manama on October 18 and confirmed their shared interest in continued foreign policy coordination at the United Nations and other international forums.

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