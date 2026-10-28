Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Meets UNESCO Deputy Director-General

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 28, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Åsa Regnér, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNESCO.

They emphasized the importance of joint projects in the fields of cultural heritage protection, education, science, and culture, and discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation in these areas.

The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.