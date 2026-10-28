Ukraine May Return To Nighttime Lights-Out Measures Due To New Russian Drones 'Flash'
"In 2022, we did this [introduced lights-out measures] out of fear and a lack of understanding. Now, we may have to act deliberately. If our enemy begins mass deployment of the Susanin optical navigation module on the Geran-5 and other UAVs (missiles) at night, we may have to reconsider lights-out measures. This is particularly relevant to lighting on roads and sections of highways," Beskrestnov said.Read also: Musk claims Ukraine violated Starlink terms of service, 'Flash' responds
Earlier reports said that Russia was collecting video footage of Geran attack drone strikes, presumably to test how optical recognition and target-guidance algorithms perform under combat conditions.
Photo: Serhii Beskrestnov / Telegram
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