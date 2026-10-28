Russian Forces Attack Ukrnafta Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bohdan Kukura, head of JSC Ukrnafta, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Another Russian attack on civilian infrastructure: an enemy drone struck an UKRNAFTA fuel station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Unfortunately, the customer, who was driving away from the station at the time of the strike, sustained shrapnel wounds when his car was hit. He is currently in hospital receiving all the necessary medical care," Kukura wrote.

At least five ballistic missiles used: Russian strike destroys Naftogaz facility in Poltava region

The attack also damaged the building and equipment. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike are ongoing, and the damage will be assessed once they are complete.

As reported, amid intensified Russian attacks, JSC Ukrnafta will allocate about UAH 2.9 billion by the end of the year to protect its facilities.