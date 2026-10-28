Zelensky: Ukraine Hopes To Hold Trilateral Meeting In Abu Dhabi By Nov 10

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We discussed the diplomatic process in great detail today. A lot is happening right now. Preparations are underway for a meeting in a trilateral format, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. We expect the meeting to be held by November 10," he said.

Later, answering questions from journalists, Zelensky said the meeting could take place between November 6 and 10.

"One way or another, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place at the technical level. But, as you know, there are sensitive issues in the Middle East. We may change the location. However, I think we should not keep changing the dates so often. We need to hold the meeting. I hope it will take place between November 6 and 10. We are waiting for the American side. We hope they will be ready with all the answers after their elections. And, of course, after November 4, we will have a date," he added.

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Zelensky also expressed hope that potential escalations in the Middle East would not disrupt the meetings.

Zelensky said that, in the context of preparations for a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, he and Jetten had discussed what could be done together with European partners to ensure that everyone's position in Europe was taken into account.

"We are confident that the Netherlands will take a strong position and support bringing the war to an end as soon as possible, ensuring security and achieving a dignified peace," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Oslo with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Following the meeting, he said discussions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war would continue in a trilateral format at the technical level. The talks are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November.