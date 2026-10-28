Zelensky Says He Does Not Know When He Could Meet With Putin
"I do not know when we will have a meeting with Russia at the leaders' level. For now, this depends (...) on the Russian side, as they have never supported this before. But if we need to negotiate how to actually end this war, on all issues, including such sensitive matters as territories and security guarantees, we need to talk at the leaders' level, with Ukraine represented," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine hopes to hold trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi by Nov 10
He expressed hope that such an opportunity would arise soon.
As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was expected to take place soon. The American leader said "a lot of progress" had been made toward ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
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