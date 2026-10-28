Ukraine And Netherlands Begin Work On Air Defense Project

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague, according to Ukrinform.

"It is important that we also held a business-focused session today. This is one of the key aspects of our bilateral relations-ensuring that all political agreements are followed by tangible economic results at the level of companies in our countries, so that there is economic growth and jobs are created in Ukraine and the Netherlands. And today we identified key priorities and decisions that can strengthen practical economic cooperation,” he said.

Zelensky noted that the countries have the potential to cooperate in defense manufacturing, joint technology projects, energy and industry, satellite technologies, and air defense.

“We have tasked our teams today with developing a specific project in the field of air defense-Bliksem. Work on the project has begun. We are taking our cooperation to a level where it becomes clear that standing with Ukraine means reaping additional positive technological and social benefits. This will happen; I am absolutely certain of it,” he said.

Zelensky emphasized the need to develop projects capable of overcoming challenges related to communications and satellites.

“Of course, we (Ukraine and the Netherlands-ed.) have bilateral projects, but I don't want to reveal too much because they're just getting started. However, we are already facing challenges with communications and satellites. And we need to work with countries that have the capacity to develop alternative ways to counter risks that may come from other countries,” Zelensky said.

He noted that projects with partners related to satellites and space issues are very important.

The president expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for a military aid package worth 500 million euros.

Zelensky arrives in the

“This is truly significant, particularly for repelling these air attacks. Our key shortfall right now is anti-ballistic missiles to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. The Russians are relying heavily on ballistic missiles in this war, especially as winter approaches. We now need special assistance specifically in securing this type of resource,” he said.

In addition, the head of state thanked the Netherlands for a EUR 1.2 billion package of non-lethal aid for Ukraine. According to him, these funds will be directed toward energy support, infrastructure reconstruction, the social sector, and healthcare.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United Kingdom will allocate 10 billion pounds to Ukraine over three years: 7 billion in economic support and 3 billion for weapons.