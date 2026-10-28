Russian Attacks Target Four Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Nikopol district, the district center and the communities of Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit. Private homes, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a store were damaged. A 54-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were injured. They are receiving outpatient treatment,” the statement reads.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the enemy struck the Mykolaiv community. A gas station and a car were damaged. A 73-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Russian forces attack Ukrnafta gas station inpetrovsk region

Meanwhile, in the Kamyanske district, Russian forces targeted infrastructure in the Piatykhaty community. Fires broke out at the site.

Earlier it was reported that shelling in Pavlohrad damaged infrastructure, apartment buildings, and garages. A 15-year-old boy was wounded. He is in the hospital, and doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration