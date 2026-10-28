1,746 Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region
“In the settlements where a mandatory evacuation has been declared-requiring the forced evacuation of children with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives-there are 1,746 children in 1,580 families remaining in 15 settlements across four territorial communities,” Ryzhakova said.
According to her, the largest number remains in the Sloviansk community-1,234 children in 1,203 families-and in the Kramatorsk community-484 children in 360 families.Read also: Soldier who held position alone for 491 days nominated for Hero of Ukraine title
The Regional Military Administration representative noted that over the past week, 452 children from 403 families were forcibly evacuated from the Donetsk region; in total, 761 children from 610 families were evacuated in October.
As reported by Ukrinform, the forced evacuation of children and their families from the Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023.
Photo: UNICEF/UNI942775/Filippov
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