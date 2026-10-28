Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Factory In Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five people were wounded.

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