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Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Factory In Dnipro

Russian Strike Sparks Fire At Factory In Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-28 03:07:38

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck an industrial facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” the message reads.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five people were wounded.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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