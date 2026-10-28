Invincibles Emerge Victorious As Zalmi Madrassa League Celebrates Unity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Invincibles have won the title of the seventh edition of the Zalmi Madrassa League, held at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar. The Invincibles defeated the Eagles by five wickets in the final to lift the championship trophy.

A total of 15 madrassas participated in the tournament, bringing together students from different schools of religious thought to compete in cricket. The event highlighted the messages of religious tolerance, mutual harmony, unity and the promotion of sports.

Batting first in the final, the Eagles scored 110 runs for the loss of six wickets. Mubeen was the top scorer for the Eagles with 33 runs, while Shahid scored 18 and Rizwan contributed 15 runs.

In response, the Invincibles put on an impressive batting performance, chasing down the target in seven overs with 114 runs for the loss of five wickets. Bahar Ali played a brilliant innings of 65 runs, while Naveed Alam contributed 26 runs to help secure the team's victory.

The closing ceremony was attended by Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs; Samar Haroon Bilour, Adviser on Information to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government; and Mian Abbas Laiq, Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi, as special guests.

The special guests presented the championship trophy to the winning team and the runners-up trophy to the Eagles. Prizes were also distributed among the players.

On the occasion, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi and Samar Haroon Bilour congratulated Peshawar Zalmi on successfully organising the tournament and appreciated its efforts. They said events such as the Zalmi Madrassa League provide madrassa students with opportunities to showcase their abilities and advance through sports.

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They said the participation of students from 15 madrassas was an excellent example of religious tolerance, unity and mutual respect. Such initiatives, they added, would help promote a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and madrassas around the world. They also praised Javed Afridi's vision and the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi.

Mian Abbas Laiq, Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi, said that seven editions of the Zalmi Madrassa League had been organised in line with Javed Afridi's vision. Previous editions were held in various regions, including Lahore, Quetta, Waziristan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the tournament has now also been successfully organised in Peshawar.

He said Peshawar Zalmi remained committed to promoting sports and providing young people with opportunities to participate in positive activities. He expressed hope that the Zalmi Madrassa League would also be organised in Sindh, particularly Karachi, in the future to provide sporting opportunities to more young people and madrassa students across the country.

The primary objective of the Zalmi Madrassa League is to promote cricket among madrassa students, identify emerging talent and encourage discipline, teamwork and positive activities through sports.

By bringing students from different schools of religious thought together on one platform, the league also plays an important role in promoting religious tolerance, mutual harmony and unity. The successful conclusion of the tournament marked the end of the seventh edition of the Zalmi Madrassa League.