Jordanian Diaspora Holds Vigil In London For Karak Church Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Members of the Jordanian diaspora in the United Kingdom and the British-Jordanian Society held a silent candlelight vigil outside the Jordanian Embassy in London on Wednesday to honor the victims of the terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hmoud, Karak Governorate.

British citizens joined Jordanian expatriates in expressing solidarity with Jordan, the families of those killed, and the injured. Participants affirmed their support for their homeland, its leadership, and its people, emphasizing national unity and cohesion in confronting terrorism and religious extremism.

Attendees praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's direct follow-up on the aftermath of the attack, his concern for the injured, and his support for the victims' families, noting that the leadership's presence reflects the Hashemite commitment to standing alongside citizens during times of crisis.

Participants also commended Jordan's security services for their swift response and professionalism in tracking down and apprehending those involved in the incident, reaffirming confidence in their ability to protect national stability and public safety.

Mourners lit candles in front of the embassy, raising Jordanian flags and portraits of the victims. They stressed that the terrorist crime represented an attack on all Jordanians regardless of faith or background, emphasizing that national unity and equal citizenship serve as the primary defense against extremist ideology and sectarian division.

//Petra// AF