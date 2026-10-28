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Spain Train Crash Death Toll Rises To 68 58 Injured Hospitalized, Rescue Work Ongoing

Spain Train Crash Death Toll Rises To 68 58 Injured Hospitalized, Rescue Work Ongoing


Date: 2026-10-28 03:06:46

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Spanish authorities said Wednesday that the death toll from a collision between two high-speed trains south of the capital Madrid had risen to 68.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, the accident occurred near the city of Toledo when a high-speed train stopped due to a signalling failure before another high-speed train crashed into it at high speed, causing several carriages to derail and some to fall down an embankment below the railway line.

The government of the Castilla-La Mancha region confirmed the death toll, saying another 58 people had been taken to hospitals for treatment, while rescue workers continued searching the wreckage for survivors or bodies.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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