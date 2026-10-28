Russia Says Refinery Diesel Output Rises To About 225,000 Tonnes Per Day In October

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 28 (Petra) – Russia's Energy Ministry said Wednesday that diesel production at Russian refineries had risen to about 225,000 tonnes per day in October, compared with lower levels last month.

In a statement, the ministry said about 80,000 tonnes per day could be allocated for export after domestic demand is met, noting that shipments are subject to government quotas aimed at increasing exports without causing fuel shortages in the Russian market.

//Petra// AF