WHO Chief Says More Than 10,000 Ebola Cases Reported In DRC, Nearly Half Fatal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ebola outbreak has affected many families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), noting that more than 10,000 people have reported infection with the virus and that nearly half of them have died.

In a post on his social media account, Tedros confirmed that work continues on developing vaccines and treatments targeting Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus, with contributions from scientists, international partners, and local communities.

He explained that response efforts are being implemented in coordination with the DRC government and with the participation of international partners, adding that about 2,700 people have recovered while more than 1,000 patients are receiving clinical care.

According to the latest data published by the DRC Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 10,060, while the number of virus-related deaths has reached 4,887.

The WHO announced, through Dr. Mike Doherty, the launch of a highly important clinical trial in the DRC to determine the extent to which vaccines can provide protection against Ebola.

//Petra// AF