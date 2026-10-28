Alopecia Areata Pipeline 2026: Inside The Clinical Trial Landscape, Therapeutic Assessment, And Key Companies Involved Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Anaptysbio, Eli Lilly And Company, Incyte, Novartis

The Alopecia Areata Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Alopecia Areata Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alopecia Areata Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Alopecia Areata Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Alopecia Areata treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Alopecia Areata companies working in the treatment market are Concert Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, AnaptysBio, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Bioniz, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, LEO Pharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, HCW Biologics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Forte Biosciences, HCW Biologics, Reistone Biopharma Company, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Alopecia Areata treatment



Emerging Alopecia Areata therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- CS 12192, FB-102, HCW 9302, ANB030, LP-0133, LH-8, SHR0302, Jaktinib, CTP-543, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Alopecia Areata market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Nektar Therapeutics shared long-term findings from the Phase IIb REZOLVE-AA trial evaluating rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG), an investigational therapy designed to stimulate regulatory T cells (Tregs). Among the eight patients who achieved a SALT score of 20 or below following 52 weeks of treatment, 75% sustained this response four months after treatment discontinuation, while 63% maintained it at the six-month follow-up. The company plans to launch the Phase III ZENITH-AA trial in early 2027. REZPEG remains an investigational treatment for alopecia areata and has not yet received regulatory approval for this indication.

In October 2026, The National Alopecia Areata Foundation highlighted results from the Phase IIa SIGNAL-AA study of bempikibart, an investigational antibody that targets IL-7 and TSLP signaling pathways. Of the 12 participants who achieved a SALT score of 20 or below by Week 36, all sustained their response throughout the 16-week treatment-free follow-up period, while five showed additional improvement. These findings indicate that bempikibart may offer lasting benefits after treatment discontinuation, although further studies involving larger patient populations are required to validate its durability.

In September 2026, The US FDA approved Olumiant (baricitinib) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with severe alopecia areata, based on findings from the Phase III BRAVE-AA-PEDS trial. By Week 36, a SALT score of 20 or below was achieved by 42% of patients receiving the 4 mg dose and 27% receiving the 2 mg dose, compared with 5% in the placebo group. This expanded approval provides adolescents with severe hair loss access to an oral JAK inhibitor treatment option.

In September 2026, HCW Biologics announced that its Phase I clinical trial of HCW9302, an investigational IL-2-based immunotherapy designed to activate regulatory T cells, was progressing as planned, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company observed promising preliminary responses among participants in the first two dose cohorts following a single administration, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported at the time. However, these initial findings remain preliminary and require further clinical investigation to establish the therapy's safety and efficacy.

In August 2026, JAMA Dermatology published findings from the two Phase III UP-AA trials assessing upadacitinib in adults and adolescents with severe alopecia areata. Both once-daily doses (15 mg and 30 mg) achieved the primary endpoint at Week 24, with patients attaining a SALT score of 20 or below. The trials also demonstrated improvements in complete scalp hair regrowth, eyebrow and eyelash coverage, and quality of life. These findings may support further regulatory evaluation; however, upadacitinib had not received FDA approval for alopecia areata at the time of the report.

In July 2026, Q32 Bio announced positive topline results at Week 36 from Part B of the Phase IIa SIGNAL-AA trial evaluating bempikibart in adults with severe to very severe alopecia areata. The treatment demonstrated an average 35.3% reduction in SALT scores, with 40% of participants in the modified intent-to-treat population achieving a SALT score of 20 or below. Bempikibart works by targeting IL-7 and TSLP signaling pathways, representing a novel therapeutic approach distinct from currently approved JAK inhibitors.

In October 2025, New findings from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) demonstrated that once-daily oral baricitinib at a 4 mg dose enabled the majority of adolescents aged 12 to under 18 years with severe alopecia areata to achieve meaningful hair regrowth of the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes after one year of treatment. The 52-week data from the BRAVE-AA-PEDS trial, the largest Phase 3 study conducted in this patient population to date, are scheduled for presentation at the 2025 Fall Clinical Dermatology (FCD) Conference, to be held October 23–26 in Las Vegas.

In September 2025, Results from the BRAVE-AA clinical trial program, presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress, underscore the potential of baricitinib (Olumiant) to achieve not only substantial scalp hair regrowth but also complete hair restoration in adults and adolescents suffering from severe alopecia areata.

In July 2025, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 UP-AA clinical trials, which are assessing the safety and effectiveness of upadacitinib (RINVOQ®; 15 mg and 30 mg once daily) in adults and adolescents with severe alopecia areata (AA). Participants in the study had a mean baseline SALT score of 83.8, indicating roughly 16% scalp hair coverage.

In May 2025, A siRNA-based treatment for alopecia areata, developed by researchers Anastasia Khvorova, PhD; John Harris, MD, PhD'05; Julia Alterman, PhD; and Qi Tang, PhD, at UMass Chan Medical School and licensed to Alys Pharmaceuticals Inc., has now been administered to the first participant in a Phase IIa clinical trial. Alys Pharmaceuticals a Boston-based biotech company formed through the merger of Aldena Therapeutics, Graegis Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, Klirna Biotech, NIRA Biosciences, and Vimela Therapeutics is advancing ALY-101, its first clinical candidate from a pipeline of siRNA therapies focused on dermatology.

In March 2025, Findings from the Phase III BRAVE-AA-PEDS trial (NCT05723198) reveal that adolescents with severe alopecia areata (AA) treated with once-daily baricitinib (Olumiant) saw substantial hair regrowth on the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes after 36 weeks. Remarkably, the data suggest that this younger group responded more quickly to baricitinib than adult patients with severe AA.

In March 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) have announced late-breaking results from the Phase 3 BRAVE-AA-PEDS study, showing that adolescents (ages 12 to under 18) with severe alopecia areata (AA) experienced significant hair regrowth on the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes after 36 weeks of once-daily oral treatment with baricitinib at 4 mg and 2 mg doses. These findings were presented during a late-breaker session at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

In February 2025, Q32 Bio halted its Phase II trial for ADX-097, a former lead candidate for renal disease, as the company shifts its strategic focus to developing bempikibart for alopecia areata. Amid corporate restructuring and workforce reductions, the U.S.-based firm confirmed the cancellation of its Phase II renal basket trial (NCT06419205) and now plans to launch an open-label extension of its ongoing Phase II SIGNAL-AA trial (NCT06018428). In January 2025, Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing innovative prescription products in aesthetics, announced positive outcomes from its first-in-human clinical trial of ET-02, a topical pharmaceutical developed for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (age-related hair loss).

Alopecia Areata Overview

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disorder characterized by sudden, non-scarring hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. The condition occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, causing hair to fall out in small, round patches. In some cases, it can lead to more extensive hair loss.

Explore the latest Alopecia Areata pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Alopecia Areata Clinical Trials

Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



CS 12192: Chipscreen Biosciences

FB-102: Forte Biosciences

HCW 9302: HCW Biologics

Deuruxolitinib: Concert Pharmaceuticals

EQ101: Equillium

MAX 40070: Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals

ANB030: AnaptysBio

LP-0133: LEO Pharma

LH-8: Legacy Healthcare

SHR0302: Reistone Biopharma Company

Jaktinib: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals CTP-543: Concert Pharmaceutical

Route of Administration

Alopecia Areata pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Alopecia Areata Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Alopecia Areata Assessment by Product Type

Alopecia Areata By Stage and Product Type

Alopecia Areata Assessment by Route of Administration

Alopecia Areata By Stage and Route of Administration

Alopecia Areata Assessment by Molecule Type Alopecia Areata by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Alopecia Areata Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Alopecia Areata product details are provided in the report. Download the Alopecia Areata pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Alopecia Areata therapies

Some of the key companies in the Alopecia Areata Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Alopecia Areata are - Aclaris Therapeutics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Galderma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Cipla Ltd., Histogen, Allergan, Cassiopea S.p.A., Berg LLC, Follica, Inc., Stemson Therapeutics, RepliCel Life Sciences Inc., Kyocera Corporation, and others.

Alopecia Areata Pipeline Analysis:

The Alopecia Areata pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alopecia Areata with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Alopecia Areata Treatment.

Alopecia Areata key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Alopecia Areata Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Alopecia Areata market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Alopecia Areata drugs and therapies

Alopecia Areata Market Drivers



Increasing Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Growing awareness of alopecia areata and improved diagnosis are encouraging more patients to seek medical evaluation and treatment.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: The development of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and other targeted treatments is expanding therapeutic options for patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata.

High Unmet Medical Needs: The unpredictable nature of hair loss, risk of recurrence, and limited effectiveness of some conventional treatments are driving demand for innovative therapies.

Growing R&D Investments: Pharmaceutical companies are increasing research and clinical trial activities to develop treatments that improve hair regrowth and achieve sustained responses. Rising Demand for Effective Treatments: The psychological and emotional impact of hair loss is increasing demand for therapies that address disease severity and improve patients' quality of life.

Alopecia Areata Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: The cost of advanced targeted therapies, including JAK inhibitors, may limit affordability and access for some patients.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects and the need for ongoing safety monitoring may influence treatment selection and long-term use.

Disease Recurrence: Hair regrowth may not be sustained after treatment discontinuation, creating challenges for long-term disease management.

Access and Reimbursement Challenges: Differences in insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, and treatment availability across regions may restrict market penetration. Variable Treatment Response: Differences in disease severity, duration, and individual responses to therapy can make treatment outcomes unpredictable and complicate clinical management.

Scope of Alopecia Areata Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Alopecia Areata Companies: Concert Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, AnaptysBio, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Bioniz, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, LEO Pharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, HCW Biologics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Forte Biosciences, HCW Biologics, Reistone Biopharma Company, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Alopecia Areata Therapies: CS 12192, FB-102, HCW 9302, ANB030, LP-0133, LH-8, SHR0302, Jaktinib, CTP-543, and others

Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and Alopecia Areata emerging therapies Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Alopecia Areata market drivers and Alopecia Areata market barriers

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