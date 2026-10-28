Personal Financial Statement Software Statementsready Relaunches With A Redesigned App And Three New Lender-Ready Layouts

MENAFN - GetNews)"Personal financial statement software StatementsReady exports one statement in three PDF layouts: Standard, Professional and Traditional. Shown: page 1 of each, from a sample statement."Personal financial statement software for loan applicants also adds a free real estate schedule template in Excel and PDF

Ogden, Utah - October 28, 2026 - Personal financial statement software maker StatementsReady today relaunched its app with a new design, three redesigned PDF layouts and a new free template for real estate investors. The software connects to more than 12,000 banks and brokerages through Plaid, fills in the balances, and exports a signed statement ready to hand to a lender.

What's new in the app



Fewer steps. One guided setup, a step-by-step statement editor, and one Review & send screen for sharing and e-signatures.

Three redesigned PDF layouts. Standard is a clean ledger. Professional is a report with numbered notes. Traditional is a packed bank-style form with lettered schedules A to I. Every total is the sum of the rows printed above it, so a lender can check the math line by line. The forms lenders already ask for. The same statement also exports as a fillable SBA Form 413 or a Word document.

Free templates, no software required

For people who would rather fill out a form by hand, StatementsReady has free downloads:



Personal financial statement template in Excel and PDF. It also works as a net worth statement.

New: schedule of real estate owned template in Excel and PDF, for investors listing every property, loan and rent on one page.

SBA Form 413 guide with a link to the official form and a line-by-line walkthrough. Free calculators for net worth, income, debt service coverage, SBA loans and commercial real estate loans.

"Lenders ask for a personal financial statement on nearly every business and real estate loan, and people build it from scratch each time, copying balances off a dozen bank websites," said Garrett Pierson, founder of StatementsReady and a commercial real estate agent in Utah. "We wanted the statement to fill itself in, add up correctly, and look like something a banker is used to reading. If you'd rather do it by hand, the templates are free."

Pricing

Every new account gets 7 days free with no credit card. After that, a single statement is $79 one time, and Pro plans with unlimited statements start at $29 a month.

Free templates:

Software:

About StatementsReady

StatementsReady is personal financial statement software for business owners, real estate investors and anyone applying for a loan. It connects to more than 12,000 financial institutions through Plaid and exports a signed, lender-ready statement, including SBA Form 413, in about eight minutes. Founded in 2025, it is based in Utah.